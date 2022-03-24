The new homes off Laithes Lane in Athersley South will include air source heat pumps for low carbon heating, solar panels with batteries for electricity generation and storage, and electric vehicle charging points.

The bungalows have level access to the front and back, as well as wet rooms, making them suitable for people with mobility issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new homes will be ready in July 2022, to be let and managed by Berneslai Homes.

O&P Construction Ltd have been appointed as the main building contractor and the new homes will be ready in July 2022, to be let and managed by Berneslai Homes.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at BMBC said: “We’re thrilled to be providing yet more affordable, well designed, spacious and secure homes which will help reduce fuel poverty. These homes will be a shining example of the sort of homes we want for Barnsley.

“The government says we must provide more than 21,500 new homes by 2033, and we want to achieve this through sustainable, quality housing, so you can live in the right house for you.

“This year as a council we have new council homes with gas-free heating under construction at Billingley View in Bolton upon Dearne, St Michaels Avenue in Monk Bretton, and this site in Athersley and a further scheme at the planning stage for Market Street, Goldthorpe.

“We’re proud to demonstrate such high-quality sustainable housing in Barnsley for the benefit of our tenants and for future generations.”