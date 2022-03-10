Eight homes approved on former Barnsley garage site

The eight semi-detached, three bedroom homes will be built on the site on Bloemfontein Street after permission was granted to applicant Windmill Homes on March 9.

According to a report by BMBC planning officers, each home will have front and rear garden areas and off street parking for two vehicles.

The former Barnsley Council garage site on Bloemfontein Street

BMBC received 17 objections to the plans, on the grounds of increased traffic, parking problems, narrow access, dust and noise during construction, loss of privacy, and “antisocial behaviour on the land”.

The officer report states that although concerns have been raised about a proposed turning area for larger vehicles, the highways officer and waste management department ” have not any raised concerns with the proposed access or the turning facilities for emergency vehicles and refuse vehicles”.

“Given than adequate parking is provided within the site and the site has beenfenced off for some time, there should not be any significant increased parking demand on Bloemfontein Street.

The report adds that Yorkshire Water and the council’s drainage officer “have been consulted and have not raised any objections to the proposal subject to conditions”.

“Concerns have been raised with regard to potential contaminants on the site.

“The contaminated land officer has been consulted and considers that a desk study investigation should be conditioned so that any potential risks are assessed.

“Other matters have been raised by objectors such as disturbance/noise/dust during construction and parking of contractors vehicles are not material considerations, however they should be dealt with via appropriate planning conditions.