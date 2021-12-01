Sheffield Council granted consent for the nine-storey car park at No.4 West Bar Square, 33 Love Street, on the inner ring road in the city centre between Kelham Island and Castlegate, in a meeting this week.

It forms part of wider plans to regenerate the seven-acre site with office buildings, 368 build-to-rent apartments, green space and retail which is expected to create around 6,000 to 8,000 new jobs.

Artists' impression of the West Bar Square development project. A new 470 vehicle car park has just been approved by Sheffield Council for the scheme.

Urbo, the developer, said funding for the project was secured through Legal & General and it is the largest single private sector investment deal Sheffield has ever seen.

Peter Swallow, managing director at Urbo, said: “We are delighted to maintain momentum with this planning consent for the multi-storey car park which we intend to build in line with the delivery of the phase one office building and build to rent apartments.

“Our vision for West Bar is to deliver a vibrant and sustainable new quarter for the centre of Sheffield and we are excited to be able to start construction next year. We have worked closely with stakeholders for many years to bring forward this important regeneration scheme that can majorly support the city’s current and future housing, jobs and regeneration needs.”

The car park will include electric charging points and disabled spaces as well as cycle storage.