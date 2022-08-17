Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virginia Myers, of Terroir VS, recently submitted plans to Sheffield Council asking permission to use the ground floor as a wine shop with a drink-in area at Fable Charity Shop, 239 to 241, in Crookes.

Terroir is a French term meaning a “sense of place” – when a wine taster says a drink exhibits terroir they mean the wine tastes of where it came from.

Fable, in Crookes, will be transformed into a new wine shop

In the application, Ms Myers said the site had been a charity shop for 20 years and they had been re-decorating it ahead of opening in the next few weeks.

She said: “We are opening a wine shop in a space previously used for retail.

“The space will mainly be a wine shop, but the change of use I am applying for is to allow for drinking in at the shop (I have been granted both on and off licences).

“There will be an area in the shop where customers can come and have a glass of wine from a small selection of constantly rotating wines. There will also be the option to purchase a bottle from the shop and pay corkage to drink it in the space.

“We will not be having a full bar, so it will not be a general drinking destination, but a drink-in wine shop.

“We will not be changing the building itself.”

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.