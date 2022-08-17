News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Well-known Sheffield charity shop transformed into ‘drink-in wine shop’

A business owner is planning to open a new venue selling wine with some drinking on site where an epilepsy charity shop used to be.

By Molly Williams
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:44 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:06 pm

Virginia Myers, of Terroir VS, recently submitted plans to Sheffield Council asking permission to use the ground floor as a wine shop with a drink-in area at Fable Charity Shop, 239 to 241, in Crookes.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Council’s Container Park with big screen and shops lands on Fargate

Terroir is a French term meaning a “sense of place” – when a wine taster says a drink exhibits terroir they mean the wine tastes of where it came from.

Fable, in Crookes, will be transformed into a new wine shop

Most Popular

In the application, Ms Myers said the site had been a charity shop for 20 years and they had been re-decorating it ahead of opening in the next few weeks.

She said: “We are opening a wine shop in a space previously used for retail.

“The space will mainly be a wine shop, but the change of use I am applying for is to allow for drinking in at the shop (I have been granted both on and off licences).

“There will be an area in the shop where customers can come and have a glass of wine from a small selection of constantly rotating wines. There will also be the option to purchase a bottle from the shop and pay corkage to drink it in the space.

New Flats Wickersley - Habbin Ltd

“We will not be having a full bar, so it will not be a general drinking destination, but a drink-in wine shop.

MORE PLANNING: Plans for huge block of 378 student flats unveiled in Sheffield despite excess

“We will not be changing the building itself.”

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=RF267UNYKIV00&activeTab=summary

SheffieldPlanningSheffield Council