Plans lodged for more than 300 homes in Rotherham

If approved, 311 homes will be built on 11.73ha of “previously undeveloped arable agricultural land” between Pontefract Road and Barnsley Road.

The L-shaped site, close to Brampton Recreation Ground, is earmarked for development in Rotherham Council’s local plan, with an indicative yield of 328 homes.

Persimmon say most of the homes will be two storey, with “the exception of some house types” which are 2.5 storeys with a master bedroom in the roof space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, 311 homes will be built on 11.73ha of "previously undeveloped arable agricultural land" between Pontefract Road and Barnsley Road.

The development will provide a range of two to four bedroom properties, and will provide 25 percent affordable housing, with 78 two and three bed homes available for affordable rent and intermediate tenures – homes for sale and rent provided at a cost above social rent, but below market levels

Access will be taken from a priority junction on Barnsley Road, and Persimmon say the development will have “policy compliant parking”, with plans for garages, dedicated visitor parking spaces, and electric vehicle charging.

In June 2021, Persimmon delivered letters to residents and councillorsrequesting comments on a scheme for 330 dwellings on the site – this has been reduced to 311 on consultation

Persimmon’s planning documents estimate the development will bring in £430,000 in council tax per annum, plus £1.7 million new homes bonus grant payment over four years, which is paid to councils by the government to incentivise housing growth.

Persimmon say the development will have "policy compliant parking", with plans for garages, dedicated visitor parking spaces, and electric vehicle charging.

The document adds: “Up to £9million gross household expenditure is likely to be generated by new residents, a significant proportion of which is likely to be spend in the local area.”

A tree lined approach is proposed to the development, as well as wildflower meadows, and large areas of mown grass will “provide the opportunity for informal recreation and picnicking. ”

Persimmon’s report adds that “surveys found no evidence of badger, Great Crested Newts or Reptiles on the site and no further surveys or mitigation is considered necessary. ”

“Given the infrequent nature of accidents in the vicinity of the site, the [transport] assessment concludes there is not an existing road safety issue that would be exacerbated by the addition of trips associated with the development proposals.”

If approved, 311 homes will be built on 11.73ha of "previously undeveloped arable agricultural land" between Pontefract Road and Barnsley Road.

Two objections have been lodged since the application was registered on February 22.

One resident has objected on the grounds of increased traffic, lack of gp and school places, and loss of green space.