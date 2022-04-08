Victorian villa could become Sheffield home for children with autism and learning disabilities

The future of the large detached house at 16 Collegiate Crescent, which sits within the Broomhall conservation area, is due to be discussed by councillors at a planning and highways committee meeting next week.

Moorville, an independent provider of residential care for young adults with autism and learning disabilities, asked the council for permission to convert the building into a new service.

In a planning application, Rory Boulding, director of the provider, said there would be between five and six staff there during the day and one night worker.

He said: “Our services are small, high-quality provisions with our services ranging in size from two residents to our largest service which accommodates eight residents.

“Our mission is to provide an outstanding care service to our residents, supporting them in a way that will integrate them into their local community and maximise their independence.”

Council officers recommended the plans for approval in a report prepared for the committee.

They said: “This application is considered acceptable in principle as it is for a small residential care service which would be appropriately located within a residential area, close to local shops, services and public transport. The proposal is for a residential institution, the character of the use would be similar to that of a house.

“The key difference relates to the presence of staff at the site and possibly a small increase in the number of vehicle movements due to shift patterns and visitors.

“It is not considered that the proposal will give rise to significant safety or amenity concerns such that this could justify refusing planning permission, especially when taking into account the social benefits of the proposed residential care setting that would be forthcoming.

“There is a clear need for facilities of this type throughout the city and the proposal aligns with the National Planning Policy Framework requirement to meet the differing housing needs of the community.”

They added conditions on the planning application would control any potential nuisance.

What have neighbours said?

There were 24 objections in total, but some people commented more than once, including from the Broomhall Park Association and one letter of support from Christine Anderson, commissioning service manager at the council.

Ms Anderson said although the applicants would be developing “at their own risk” there is need for a children’s home in that area where they can take advantage of easy access to parks and good transport links.

Concerns raised by objectors included increase in traffic and parking and that the number of staff in the area, working at this home and a nearby care home, would out-number the number of residents.

Councillors on the planning and highways committee are due to make a decision at a meeting on Tuesday, April 12 from 2pm.