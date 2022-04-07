Sheffield school saves nursery from closure as providers face ‘cliff edge’

Deepcar Primary Partnership – consisting of Royd Nursery Infant School and Deepcar St John’s Church of England Junior School – is taking over Deepcar Pre-School and Daycare.

The nursery said it is no longer financially viable to operate on its own due to under funding and pressure compounded by Covid-19 and working from home.

Its last day of operating before being taken over was Friday, April 1.

The view inside the nursery now closed.

In a public statement staff said: “As we close our doors for the final time today we would like to say a massive thank you to all the families we have cared for and supported over the years, past and present.

“Deepcar Pre-School has been running for over 30 years and we are proud to say we have been a part of its history.

“We have made so many memories and will cherish them forever. Although parts of the group have moved across to school for us this the end of an era. This was more just a job, we felt part of a very special family.”

Councillor Julie Grocutt, deputy leader of Sheffield Council and representative for Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward.

Louise Jones, executive headteacher of the Partnership, said a benefit of taking on the nursery is children can start their education aged two and stay with the school until age 11.

She said: “It’s so sad to see how much nurseries are suffering financially. Whilst the financial difficulties will also be significant for the school, the governing body feel that morally it is the right thing to save this crucial local provision. From an educational point of view there are many benefits.

“The children will receive a high levels of care and quality education in line with our schools’ strong reputations and they will have a consistent approach as a result of them being under the Deepcar Primary Partnership umbrella.”

She added that they will employ staff from the nursery and their aim is to provide the same service.

Miss Jones said: “There is an awful lot to sort out to make this happen, but we are working closely with Deepcar Pre-School and Daycare to resolve this situation. The school and nursery have written to parents seeking their views and the response has been really positive. I want to thank the council and especially local councillor Julie Grocutt for helping to support us.”

‘Many nurseries facing cliff edge’

Councillor Grocutt, deputy leader of the council and representative for Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward, said many early years providers across the city were also struggling to survive.

She said: “It’s so tough for the local nurseries and daycare centres – the government have repeatedly failed to give the early years sector the support that it needs throughout this pandemic and now many are facing a cliff edge.