Councillor Vickie Priestley first became a councillor for Stannington ward in 2000 and served as the Lord Mayor from 2013-2014.

A serving Sheffield city councillor with over 20 years experience has sadly died, the council have announced.

Coun Vickie Priestley has served on the council for 23 years and most recently served on the Licensing Committee and the North Local Area Committee as Deputy Chair.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Colin Ross, said: "It is with great sadness that we learned yesterday of the loss of our colleague, and friend, Coun Vickie Priestley.

"Vickie was so well respected amongst her colleagues, and it speaks volumes that the same feelings I have today, are felt right across the chamber and amongst officers in the council.

"Vickie first became a councillor for the Stannington Ward in 2000 and continued to represent the ward up to her passing. Vickie was also a former Lord Mayor of Sheffield from 2013-2014.

"Both Vickie and her husband, Lloyd, made a great impression as they carried out their Lord Mayor duties, and I am sure many of the groups and individuals they encountered will be very sad to hear of the news of her death.

"My thoughts are with Vickie’s family and friends at this difficult time."