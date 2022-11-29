News you can trust since 1887
“Vandalised” Rotherham pub to be demolished

A closed-down pub which has “suffered badly from vandalism” is set to be demolished.

By Danielle Andrews
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 4:11pm

Haynook Public House in Kimberworth Park is currently vacant after a planning application to convert the premises into a nursery was withdrawn earlier this year.

Planning documents state that the applicant intends to “leave the site in a safe, clean, tidy and reasonably level condition,” pending a further planning application being submitted for the redevelopment of the site.

The Haynook Pub in  Kimberworth Park is currently vacant after a planning application to convert the premises into a nursery was withdrawn earlier this year

An officer report adds that the building is “no longer economically viable”, and is in “poor disrepair,” making it difficult to re-let to a social enterprise or a charitable group.

“The building does not have any evidence of roosting bats or support foraging bats,” add the documents.

“There is potential for noise, dust and mud during the demolition process and has requested conditions be attached to control this.”

The demolition was approved on November 22.

Rotherham