Haynook Public House in Kimberworth Park is currently vacant after a planning application to convert the premises into a nursery was withdrawn earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state that the applicant intends to “leave the site in a safe, clean, tidy and reasonably level condition,” pending a further planning application being submitted for the redevelopment of the site.

The Haynook Pub in Kimberworth Park is currently vacant after a planning application to convert the premises into a nursery was withdrawn earlier this year

An officer report adds that the building is “no longer economically viable”, and is in “poor disrepair,” making it difficult to re-let to a social enterprise or a charitable group.

“The building does not have any evidence of roosting bats or support foraging bats,” add the documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is potential for noise, dust and mud during the demolition process and has requested conditions be attached to control this.”