The Sheffield South East MP chaired the parliamentary liaison committee yesterday, questioning Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Government’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

He asked Mr Johnson why the Home Affairs Select Committee was told councils would get £10,500 per refugee through the family scheme, but the Levelling Up Select Committee that he also chairs was told local authorities would not be receiving that funding.

Ukrainian refugees wait at central train station in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million people have now fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Mr Betts urged the Prime Minister to look into this.

Over 200,000 people have shown interest in the Ukrainian refugee scheme but Mr Betts said the Government had only processed 10 per cent of this number and under 3,000 visas had been issued.

He added that there have been 144 homelessness applications made by Ukrainian refugees who have come to the UK, due to inadequate funding and information for those willing to take in refugees to local authorities.

He asked Mr Johnson to allow local authorities access to the Government’s database on households willing to host refugees to prevent those refugees declaring themselves homeless.

Mr Johnson said he will go back to the Government and provide more information to local authorities.

Mr Betts said: “We cannot take the view that once these Ukrainian refugees arrive then it is job done. As we have been seeing it is the exact opposite. Local councils need funding, and we need information shared with local authorities so they can do everything at their disposal to help those who have fled such a vicious conflict.”