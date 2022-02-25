Ukraine-Russia: Sheffield is open for sanctuary and will do all it can, says Sheffield Council

Russia launched a major military assault on Ukraine, its southern neighbour, with missile strikes and explosions across the country.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the Russian President had unleashed a “tidal wave of violence” and the “hideous and barbaric venture by Vladimir Putin must end in failure”.

It has been described as Europe’s “darkest hours since World War Two”.

People fleeing the conflict from Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. U.N. officials said that 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes and estimated up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Councillors Terry Fox, leader of the council, Douglas Johnson, leader of Sheffield Green Party, and Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Liberal Democrats, issued a joint statement following the news and said the Town Hall will be lit in solidarity this evening.

They said: “We have all been deeply troubled by what is happening in Ukraine and our hearts are breaking for the people who are having to flee to safety, say goodbye to their loved ones and face a future that they could never have imagined.

“For many years Sheffield has been twinned with the city of Donetsk in Ukraine and we have a well established Ukrainian community in our city. We stand with them and against the bullying tactics of the Russian State and the unimaginable military aggression that Ukraine is now facing.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats, standing with the sign for Donetsk Way - named after the Ukrainian city which is twinned with Sheffield.

“We also stand with the many Russians who have made our city their home and those in Russia who are standing up for what is right and making their voices heard against their own Government.

“Sheffield is a city of sanctuary, we are proud of that fact and our city is open to those who need a safe place in their time of need. We call on our world leaders to do all that they can to ensure we all live in peace and we look forward to living in a more tolerant and respectful world.