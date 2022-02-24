Ukraine-Russia: Sheffield MPs call for strongest possible sanctions amid unprovoked invasion

Russia launched a major military assault on Ukraine, its southern neighbour, with reports of missile strikes and explosions across the country.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the Russian President had unleashed a “tidal wave of violence” and the “hideous and barbaric venture by Vladimir Putin must end in failure”.

It has been described as Europe’s “darkest hours since World War Two”.

Sheffield MPs react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and call for the toughest sanctions. From top left to bottom right: Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Gill Furniss, MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, and Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central.

Reacting to the news, Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, said: “I’ve often thought of the people I met in Donetsk on my visits to the city as part of the twinning with Sheffield. Since 2014 their lives have been torn apart by the conflict in Eastern Ukraine sponsored by Vladimir Putin, and places I knew are already in ruins.

“Today my heart goes out to people across Ukraine as they face this appalling and unprovoked attack on their country. We don’t know how events will unfold in the hours ahead but we must stand by the Ukrainian people. We must take the toughest possible sanctions against Putin’s regime, working alongside our NATO allies, and end the UK’s role as the bank of choice for corrupt Russian money.”

Gill Furniss, MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, said: “Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustified. It is an assault on freedom, democracy and self-determination. The UK must provide urgent humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people and put in place the strongest possible sanctions to end Putin’s influence in the UK.”

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, said: “The Russian assault on Ukraine is an unacceptable escalation. My thoughts are with all of the civilians on the ground, all those trying to flee the violence, and all those in Sheffield who are worried about their loved ones. The UK Government should immediately extend its support to everyone fleeing Ukraine, and provide safe routes for those who need it.”

Some local MPs shared their thoughts on social media as events unfolded.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley who has Ukrainian family, tweeted: “Horrific news to wake up to. Russia has launched a full scale unprovoked attack on the Ukraine. Please join me wherever you are in saying a quiet prayer today for the many innocent men, women and children who will die due to the actions of this mad man.”

In a Facebook post last night, Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said: “The situation in Ukraine is grave, and incredibly concerning for all of us who care about peace and stability in Europe…

“History has shown Britain to be a force for democracy and stability throughout the world, and the prime minister has demonstrated that commitment perfectly.

“The Government has worked tirelessly over weeks and months to build a strong coalition of global support for Ukraine, and towards a diplomatic resolution. This has been done whilst being clear that an invasion of Ukraine will be met with severe sanctions against Russia and those who have worked to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity…

“We do not yet know the full extent of Russia’s intentions, or how the situation will develop. However, it is clear that this invasion will come at a significant human and economic cost – the effects of which will be felt right across Europe.