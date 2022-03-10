The block will house six flats, and face onto Hall Street, and seven parking spaces will be provided.

A report by BMBC planning officers states that the building will accommodate four two bedroom and two one bedroom flats.

The report adds: “It is acknowledged that there would be a number of habitable room windows on the Northern elevation within close proximity to the side elevation of the carpet shop, with restricted light and outlook, however, this reflects the previously approved scheme and they mainly serve bedrooms, the main living area windows are proposed to the South.

“There will be some noise and disturbance from Hoyland Market adjacent to the site, including early mornings during set up, however, the markets are only held on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 8.30 and 15.00 and Thursdays between 07.30 and 12.30, as such, residential amenity should be to a reasonable degree.

“Spacing standards are exceeded (15m from non to principle elevation) and therefore an objection could not be sustained on grounds of a loss of light, amenity or disturbance.”