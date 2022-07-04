Two sites to be acquired for new council housing in Rotherham

The sites, at Carver Close, Harthill, and Warden Street, Canklow, will yield 33 homes between them, which are due for completion in 2023-24.

A report, to Rotherham Council’s cabinet, states that seven sites across the borough are currently under review to provide 87 council properties.

Warden Street, Canklow

The sites, which have already been approved by cabinet in 2020 and 2021, include East Herringthorpe, Thrybergh, Wingfield, Eastwood, Kiveton Park, Thurcroft, and West Melton.

Almost 100 council properties in the town centre are also due for completion by November 2022.

The Harthill site is set to provide eight homes for council rent, and the Canklow site is set to provide 25.

The report states that since January 2018, RMBC has completed 221 properties for council rent.

It adds: “Carver Close is a site within the Wales ward which is in relatively close proximity to the Kiveton Park small site cluster which was approved for delivery as part of the 2021/22 Housing Development Programme report.

“The site has potential to either be added to the Kiveton Park site assembly, or brought forward as a stand-alone site, and given its location is likely to present an opportunity to bring forward more bungalows for Council rent.

“Warden Street is a long-standing vacant site which was previously cleared under Housing Market Renewal.

“Approval is now sought from cabinet to release the site for development.

“The Council has recently built 80 new council houses for rent in Canklow and overall, 54 per cent of homes in Canklow are social housing (compared to 21 per cent boroughwide average).

The preferred option for this site, rather than 100 per cent council homes, would be a mixed scheme including some council homes suitable for older people, which is the most pressing local housing need.

“There is a pressing need for more affordable housing across the borough and as the cost of living continues to rise, more people than ever will turn to the council for financial support, advice and housing.

“Without creating more affordable housing options, people’s finances will continue to be squeezed and more people will fall into poverty.”