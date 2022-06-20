66 properties set to be turned into council housing in these five areas of Rotherham

A cabinet report states that homes will be acquired in Aughton and Swallownest, Dinnington, Keppel, Rotherham East and Rotherham West.

Of the homes, 48 will be available for council rent, and 18 for council shared ownership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the properties is a potential buy-back of a former council home that was sold through the Right to Buy scheme, states the report.

The scheme will be funded by the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) and have been “modelled within the HRA Business Plan to confirm affordability”.

A report to cabinet states: “strategic acquisitions typically offer an expedient and value for money route to adding new homes to the council’s housing stock.

“They also help to ensure local affordable housing needs can be met in areas where the council has limited existing stock, and / or limited land opportunities to directly build new homes.”

Five of the homes will be acquired through Section 106 schemes – RMBC will purchase new homes from private developers under affordable homes planning provisions.

One of the properties is a potential buy-back of a former council home that was sold through the Right to Buy scheme, states the report.

“This has been included because of the specific type of property (four bedrooms and adapted) which is in very high demand.

“The homes are anticipated to be completed between July 2022 and March 2028.”

Councillor Amy Brookes, cabinet member for housing told the meeting : “The houses will meet a range of needs and they’ll provide secure and affordable homes for people of Rotherham.”