‘True gentleman’ longtime Sheffield City Council member Cllr Paul Wood has died

A longtime councillor – and a former cabinet member – in Sheffield has died at the age of 67.

Cllr Paul Wood, the Sheffield Community Councillors Group spokesperson for the communities, parks and leisure policy committee, had been a councillor at Sheffield City Council since 2014.

Cllr Wood won the local elections for the Labour Party in Richmond ward back in 2014 and then in 2016 he won again but in Woodhouse ward on that occasion (something he repeated in 2018 and 2022).

At one point, he was also appointed to the cabinet (as cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety) of the council.

However, in October 2023 he left the Labour Party to join the Sheffield Community Councillors Group where he served the city up until his death.

Cllr Denise Fox, of The Sheffield Community Councillors Group, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Paul was a very caring person who worked hard for his community and ward.

“He fought with great determination to get a better tomorrow for his constituents and as cabinet member he pushed hard to deliver better housing for the city.

“Paul was a true local politician getting recognised by the Queen for his work being awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal).

“He was a true Labour man and worked hard as chair of the local district Labour Party.

“I was fortunate enough to be at the ceremony and I have to say his work for charity knew no bounds lastly being a trustee on the Sheffield Sea Cadets.

“I know I and all my comrades within the council will miss him.”

After his death on Sunday (September 15), Cllr Wood’s good friend Marc Wildes described him as “a beautiful soul”.

He told the LDRS that Cllr Wood went the extra mile whenever he could and genuinely cared for everyone that came across his path.

He said: “He was the kindest, loveliest, most selfless person I have ever had the pleasure of knowing, a true gentleman.

“Paul was without a doubt the most observant, attentive, and knowledgeable man I have ever met, he was compassionate and humble with a contagious smile and infectious laugh that always comforted those around him.

“The advice and guidance Paul has provided me with since our friendship began has helped to shape who I am today.

“I’ve known Paul for many years, we bonded over our passion for helping others and making a change in the community.

“Paul was a big advocate for charity and over the years, we have worked together to raise tens of thousands of pounds supporting charities close to our hearts, this included Bluebell Wood and Cash for Kids.”

Mr Wildes added Cllr Wood was his vice-chair at the Sheffield Sea Cadets where he worked to “help build, support, and mould the next generation in our community in a safe and friendly environment”.

He said: “I am humbled to have had the privilege of enjoying many years of friendship with Paul, he leaves behind a legacy that will be hard to rival.

“A very dear friend, who will truly be missed, not only by myself but also by those whose lives he has impacted.”

In his civil life, as the LDRS reported back in 2019, Cllr Wood had spent 30 years on the cabaret circuit, “managing household names and touring with pop stars”.

He told the LDRS back then he worked with celebrities “including Bob Monkhouse, Bradley Walsh, Cannon and Ball, Bernie Clifton, Marti Caine and Bobby Knutt.”