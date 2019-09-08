Travellers back at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park
Travellers have been told to move on after setting up camp again at a Sheffield park.
Around nine caravans have reportedly arrived at Hillsborough Park, and the council has given the occupants until the end of tomorrow to leave or face legal action.
Hillsborough ward councillor Bob Johnson said: “It appears to be the same group of French travellers who came last year that have returned.
“We’ve had an officer go down and speak to them and they said they’re on their way to London from Scotland.
“I believe there were around five caravans at the time, with another four on the way.
“They requested to stay until next Sunday, September 15, but we’ve given them until tomorrow to leave or we will start legal proceedings.
“It’s about the fourth or fifth time, apparently, that this group has arrived somewhere in the city.
“There have been no reports of anti-social behaviour and we’ve taken a large bin down which we’ve asked them to use.
“They complied with that request last time and there wasn’t any trouble.
“We have officers returning tomorrow who will make sure they’re intending to leave that day.”
A number of caravans have also turned up this weekend at the car park of Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre, in High Green, which is the third time in four months travellers have set up camp there.