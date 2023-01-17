Three new warehouses planned for Dearne Valley Parkway despite traffic objections

Plans are set to be decided next week for three new warehouses off the Dearne Valley Parkway.

Applicant Graham Gregory Projects hope to build three warehouse units totalling 11,585 sqm floorspace off the Rockingham Roundabout.

The site is part of the Hoyland North Masterplan, adopted by Barnsley Council in 2019, which sets aside 37 hectares of land for employment use to the north of Hoyland’s urban area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Graham Gregory Projects hope to build three warehouse units totalling 11,585 sqm floorspace off the Rockingham Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents drawn up by the applicant state that the site has been designed around a new access road which extends from the existing spuroff the Sheffield Road roundabout into the site.

Applicants add that the scheme ” lead to private sector investment being secured, providing premises for potential inward investors and expanding local companies and contributing to investment for Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will in addition, provide an additional choice of unit sizes to complement some of the larger units granted permission on the adjacent Harworth site.”

The units will be clad in vertical and horizontal panels of green and grey, in a bid to “reduce the visual impact”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Gregory Projects

A report by BMBC planning officers states that residents raised objections on the grounds of traffic congestion, but the council’s highways department are “satisfied that the network can sustain the type and volume of traffic anticipated by the proposed development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have also objected on the grounds of noise, light pollution, andloss of outlook.

However, the officers add that “it is not anticipated that there would be a significant loss of outlook,” considering “the modest size and height of the buildings and intervening vegetation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds that background noise in the area “are and have historically been relatively high,” and that conditions are proposed to limit the hours of operation and to limit noise and dust during construction.

A condition is also proposed to “ensure light pollution does not affect residential amenity or harm wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad