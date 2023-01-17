New application lodged for more than 230 new homes near Stairfoot Roundabout in Barnsley

A new application has been lodged to build more than 230 homes near Stairfoot Roundabout – after previous plans were refused.

Applicant Harron Homes hope to build the development on land off Bleachcroft Way – behind the former B&Q building.

Outline permission for the scheme was granted in 2017, but a reserved maters application was refused in 2021 as BMBC said the plans did not include a broad mix of house size and type, and did not provide an “adequate internal road layout”.

However, the developer has now submitted a revised scheme, which will be decided by the council’s planning board on January 24.

The proposals will see a series of long cul de sacs from a central looped internal highway, with central greenspace and a play area.

A total of 238 homes are proposed, made up of two to four bedroom properties.

Twenty-four of the homes will be designated as affordable, and the developer will provide off site biodiversity mitigation and a £50,000 contribution towards off-site youth facilities.

Two letters of objection were received, raising concerns about extra traffic on Stairfoot roundabout.

A further £164,000 from the developer to BMBC will be used to remove the existing bus lane and gate on approach to the roundabout to allow three traffic lanes and the provision of a new bus stop layby.

More than £570,000 would also be required by the council’s education department for secondary places 36 pupils.

An officer report adds that there is “sufficient capacity in primary schools therefore no primary school contribution is required”.