This what Sheffield MPs claimed in expenses, from £78 on newspapers to 14p for office equipment

Among Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake's expenses claims was 14p for office equipment. Picture Scott Merrylees

MPs can claim expenses for all manner of costs incurred in the course of their work, such as travel, accommodation, and utility bills for second homes.

Some claims can run into the thousands, but equally, MPs often submit claims for £1 or even less, as most current Sheffield MPs have done.

Data which is freely available online logs all expense claims made by MPs – these are the claims for pennies, and some for a little more, that Sheffield MPs made in the 2020-21 year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Haigh made 19 claims for rail booking fees of £1.00 each. Picture Scott Merrylees

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, made the smallest single claim, at 14p for office equipment in April 2020. On the same day, Blake made claims for 71p, 68p, 46p, and 31p – all for office equipment. It is not clear specifically what each of these claims was for.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, did not make any claims below £1, although she did make 19 claims for exactly £1 for train journey booking fees.

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central MP, made two claims for less than £1 on the same day in April 2020 – 73p and 84p. Both claims were listed as being for stationary and printing. Blomfield also claimed £157.50 for the cost of a TV licence in December 2020.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield made claimed for 73p for stationary and printing.

Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, submitted a claim in September 2020 of 77p for office equipment, while Clive Betts, MP for Attercliffe claimed £3.00 in July 2020 for bought-in services which was described as ‘professional and consultancy’.

Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, made one claim of 79p for stationery and printing in August 2020. She also claimed £157.50 for a TV licence in April 2020.

There is no suggestion that any of these claims were not legitimately made for costs incurred through each MP’s work.

The total claimed by all Sheffield MPs came to more than £1 million for the year 2020-21 – the vast majority of this being for staffing and payroll costs.

Gill Furniss MP claimed 79p for stationary and printing. Picture Scott Merrylees

The smaller sums are merely being highlighted to better inform constituents as to what their elected representatives are claiming expenses for, no matter how little each claim may be.

A spokesman for Paul Blomfield explained that the claims of 73p and 84p were for a drywipe eraser and bleach, and were part of a larger order. They explained that the TV licence was for his constituency office, to enable staff to watch BBC Parliament and news channels.

Miriam Cates said: "As identified, this was a reimbursement for office supplies which formed part of a larger order of office equipment from Parliament's registered supplier. Each product in that order is itemised individually, which is the normal process in commercial transactions.

Miriam Cates MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge claimed 77p for office equipment.

"As in any office environment, it is sometimes necessary to purchase supplies to ensure that the office can function and my staff have the resources they need to do their jobs."

Louise Haigh said: “I work hard to ensure that business costs remain as low as possible and be as accessible as possible within the constituency so that residents and businesses can call on me whenever they need me.

“I know that many of my constituents are feeling the pressure with increased cost of living and rising energy bills and need support than ever before. I’ll keep working hard to make sure I represent them, and we get a government that will introduce the policies that support people here in Sheffield.”

Clive Betts explained that his £3 claim was for information from H.M Land Registry which was needed to assist with a Constituent’s case, and was the standard rate they charge.

Gill Furniss and Olivia Blake have also been contacted for comment.