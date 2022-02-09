Sheffield MPs spent £1.3 million on 'business expenses', figures reveal

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority shows that the total business costs for the city’s MPs was £1,337,510 during the financial year 2020/21.

The IPSA allocates public funds to MPs to cover costs they incur while carrying out Parliamentary duties – not personal expenses – and there are rules on what MPs can claim for.

Here’s a breakdown of what each MP spent:

Top - Clive Betts, Olivia Blake. Middle - Paul Blomfield, Gill Furniss. Bottom - Louise Haigh, Miriam Cates.

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake

Accommodation £23,441.39

MP Travel £1,572.04

Office Costs £30,839.00

Staff Travel £20.12

Staffing £184,457.37

Total: £240,329

Ms Blake was approached for comment

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield

Accommodation £20,970.00

MP Travel £2,304.00

Office Costs £18,995.84

Staffing £178,942.91

Total: £221,211

A spokesman for Mr Blomfield said: “All Mr Blomfield’s spending is set out on his website and it has always been totally transparent.”

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss

Accommodation £22,710.65

MP Travel £3,652.72

Miscellaneous £4,759.91

Office Costs £27,880.03

Staffing £165,253.26

Total: £224,254

Ms Furniss said: “Since 2016, my team and I have dealt with over 23,000 cases, providing answers, help, advice and support to many constituents who are dealing with housing repairs, asylum applications and countless other issues.

“I have always balanced the need to ensure value for money with the needs of my constituents when determining how to run my office.

“Business cost expenses ensure that thousands of people in Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough get the help and support they need and that I am best representing them in Parliament.”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh

Accommodation £16,927.42

MP Travel £2,980.28

Office Costs £23,951.78

Staff Travel £204.80

Staffing £156,067.85

Total: £200,129

Ms Haigh said: “I work hard to ensure that business costs remain as low as possible and be as accessible as possible within the constituency so that residents and businesses can call on me whenever they need me.

“I know that many of my constituents are feeling the pressure with increased cost of living and rising energy bills and need support more than ever before. I’ll keep working hard to make sure I represent them, and we get a government that will introduce the policies that support people here in Sheffield.”

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts

Accommodation £22,849.68

MP Travel £2,335.64

Miscellaneous £52.60

Office Costs £16,531.80

Staff Travel £70.65

Staffing £168,172.06

Total: £210,009

Mr Betts was approached for comment

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates

Accommodation £31,147.21

MP Travel £5,335.78

Office Costs £26,494.13

Staff Travel £1,984.71

Staffing £176,618.35

Total: £241,578