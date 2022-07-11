This is where a £2m pot for road safety schemes across Rotherham will be spent

The cash will see major road improvement works undertaken across the borough in the next financial year.

These will include traffic calming measures and new pedestrian crossings.

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport said:“Our councillors have been working with residents to plan how we bring about further road safety improvements. I’m pleased to say that people have been very responsive and have come forward to share their thoughts. This has enabled the Council to identify where change is most needed.

“Residents have told us where road safety schemes are needed and we will now invest another £2million to help keep people safe on Rotherham roads. These road improvement schemes will make a real difference to our neighbourhoods and people’s lives.”

£25,000 has also been set aside for Collision Investigation and Prevention work, to “undertake studies into road traffic collisions, and to take steps to reduce and prevent future recurrence.”

More than £500,000 has been earmarked for new pedestrian crossings at:

Upper Wortley Road, Kimberworth Morthen Road, Wickersley Meadowbank Road, Bradgate Corton Wood (2023/24) Broad Street (2024-26)

Further cash assigned to existing roads schemes at:

Coach Road, Greasbrough Rotherway Roundabout indirect signal control, Canklow Monitoring and evaluation, A57 Todwick Roundabout Great Eastern Way, Rawmarsh pedestrian crossing Refuges, Roughwood Road, Kimberworth Park Safety scheme markings on Cumwell Lane between Hellaby and Thurcroft, and Psalter Lane, Bradgate Traffic calming, Colliery Road, Kiveton Park Cycleway Monitoring, Fenton Road, Wingfield Haugh Road, Rawmarsh Laughton Common Road (between Thrybergh and Laughton Common)