Approval for 33 new council houses in Rotherham despite challenges caused by Brexit and Covid

The sites, at Carver Close, Harthill, and Warden Street, Canklow, will yield 33 homes between them, which are due for completion in 2023-24.

A report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet, states that seven sites across the borough are currently under review to provide 87 council properties.

Warden Street, Canklow,

The sites, which have already been approved by cabinet in 2020 and 2021, include East Herringthorpe, Thrybergh, Wingfield, Eastwood, Kiveton Park, Thurcroft, and West Melton.

Almost 100 council properties in the town centre are also due for completion by November 2022.

The Harthill site is set to provide eight homes for council rent, and the Canklow site is set to provide 25.

RMBC’s cabinet today voted to approve the scheme, despite a number of challenges outlined in the report, including “significantly increased costs and delays” as a result of Brexit.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have also led to a the availability and cost of materials and labour, which the report adds is resulting in an “industry-wide slowdown in the rate of new housing delivery”.

“Despite these challenges every effort will continue to be made to increase the delivery of new council homes.”

Councillor Amy Brookes, cabinet member for housing told today’s (July 11) cabinet meeting that RMBC “remain committed to delivering as many new council homes as possible.”

Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, added: “The difference that this makes in terms of people’s lives is absolutely profound, it’s one of the most important thing, I think, that we do.”

The report adds: “There is a pressing need for more affordable housing across the borough and as the cost of living continues to rise, more people than ever will turn to the Council for financial support, advice and housing.