‘This is the life and blood of our nation’: crowds watch King Charles III proclamation in Sheffield

MPs, councillors and other city leaders dressed in black and stood somberly on the steps of the City Hall as a Union Jack flag flew above.

Some in the crowd facing them cried as they sang God Save the King and gave three cheers for the new monarch in unison, led by councillor Sioned-Mair Richards, the Lord Mayor, who waved her hat on each cheer.

Crowds filled Barker’s Pool to hear the proclamation of King Charles III for South Yorkshire today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s proclamation came a day after the national proclamation which took place at St James’ Palace in London.

There was a fanfare before Dame Hilary Chapman, Lord Lieutenant, introduced the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire and Lord Mayor of Sheffield for the ceremonial speeches.

Lord Lieutenant Chapman said: “Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch. But the basis on which our monarchy is built ensures that through the centuries the crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession.

“Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of South Yorkshire of the beginning of our new King’s reign.”

Crowds filled Barker’s Pool to hear the proclamation of King Charles III for South Yorkshire today.

Francis Luckock, who joined the crowd to watch the proclamation, said: “It means that I am now more part of Sheffield history. This event is the life and blood of our nation and we all need to be involved in small ways and big.

“We express our gratitude to the late Queen in the way the High Sheriff did and we hope for special things with prayers for her successor King Charles.

“He’s got a very difficult act to follow, it’s impossible to do as well as his mother, but in changing times we pray he will be very wise in what he does and continue some of the lasting values of the past.

“We know that the Queen has made mistakes but that happens in all families, and it’s good to see through her death the Royal Family coming together much more and we hope that lasts. So in a sense that is her legacy but she has shown love to many, she has touched the lives of many for the better, and she has reached out to the Commonwealth of nations and to others, she has shown humour, dignity and humanity and we love all those things. We are so grateful.

Crowds filled Barker’s Pool to hear the proclamation of King Charles III for South Yorkshire today.

“So may the Royal Family do well and this nation with our new prime minister also do well – may she lean not to her own understanding but to greater wisdom from God in all she does.”

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

Flowers have been laid in the Peace Gardens, some with touching messages and drawings attached.

Crowds filled Barker’s Pool to hear the proclamation of King Charles III for South Yorkshire today.

People queued outside the Town Hall to write in the book of condolence. Council staff said it had been that busy all Sunday.

The country is in a state of national mourning ahead of her funeral on Monday, September 19.