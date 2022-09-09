Queen Elizabeth II: Sheffield MPs pay respects to ‘guiding light for the world’ following death

Flowers were laid in the Peace Gardens, the Town Hall’s Union Jack flew at half mast and books of condolence were opened for members of the public to pay respects.

Her Majesty was the longest reigning monarch in British history, becoming the head of state at age 25 and ruling until she died at Balmoral Castle aged 96 yesterday afternoon.

Tributes from Sheffield politicians have flooded in for Queen Elizabeth II hailing her as an extraordinary leader with unwavering commitment following her death.

King Charles III has now ascended the throne.

Sheffield politicians paid tribute, remembered times they met her and some also dressed their social media profiles in black in respect.

Gill Furniss, Labour MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, remembered when she met Her Majesty during her visit to Sheffield in 2001 to open the Millennium Gallery.

“This was attended by so many people and was a joyous occasion,” she said. “It was a huge honour to have Her Majesty there.”

Ms Furniss added: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone in Sheffield, are with the Royal Family at this extremely difficult time.”

Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said: “I share the nation’s grief at the devastating news.

“At this time of great sadness, I wish to express my condolences and those of everyone in the constituency to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family.

“The Queen’s life of dedicated and diligent service has been an example to us all and a guiding light for the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world. She will be remembered with love and affection by a grateful nation.

“I know the thoughts and prayers of everyone will be for Her Late Majesty, and her family. May she find rest and peace in God’s care having spent her life as his dutiful servant.

“God Save the King.”

Paul Blomfield, Labour MP for Sheffield Central, said: “A constant in so many of our lives, The Queen was an extraordinary leader and model of public service. At this moment of great sadness I give thanks for the life of Queen Elizabeth II and send condolences to her family on behalf of all my constituents in Sheffield Central.”

News of her death was announced at 6.30 pm.

Earlier that day, political leaders were given a message by the Queen’s medical team expressing concern for her health.

In a statement shortly after her passing was confirmed, Olivia Blake, Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Queen today.

“She was a committed public servant and much loved by many, not least by her loving family. My thoughts will be with them over the coming days.

“Her 70 years of dedicated service will be remembered by people across the world.”