Third application lodged for new convenience store in Rotherham village

The previous plans were refused by RMBC in July 2021, for reasons relating to the "character and appearance of the area and adjacent Thorpe Helsey Conservation Area; perceived noise disturbance and parking provision.

The new scheme is proposed on land off Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, which was used as a manège and sand paddock for equestrian purposes.

A second application was refused in February 2022.

If approved, the store will open seven days a week, and have 11 parking spaces.

A new vehicular access is proposed from Brook Hill, along with a crossing and double yellow lines.

“The new store will allow for an improvement in the range and choice of goods offered locally and will provide a modern new retail environment,” state planning documents.

Amendments include using buff brick and render to “mirror surrounding houses” and a stone wall and railings.

“The appearance is one of a residential scale that will assimilate well within the urban grain and make a positive contribution to the street scene and adjacent Conservation Area,” adds the report.

To combat concerns around noise and general disturbance, the applicant has submitted a noise assessment and management plan.

“Given the measures proposed by the applicant, it is not considered that there would be an unacceptable impact on the residential amenity of the area.