Plans revealed to make use of plot behind former Liquid and Diva nightclub in Rotherham

The outline application proposes a “light industrial building” divided into four employment units totalling 2,175 square metres at the brownfield site off Brinsworth Street.

The application site lies between Brinsworth Street to the west and the site of the former Liquid nightclub to the north, which closed in 2012.

The land has been used as a car park since 2013.

Application documents state: “The proposed building lies to the south of the site and car parking and servicing are proposed to the north.

“The buildings are proposed to have access doors on the north site for access and servicing.

“Open land is retained alongside the Holmes Tail Goit to the north and to the east towards the railway.

“An employment use is considered to be the best use for the subject site and will bring employment and regeneration to the location.

“It is considered that the development of the subject site will also be a catalyst to the redevelopment of the remaining parts of MU9, and will assist in bringing this land into a prosperous economic use.

“A full suite of technical documents supports the application in terms of highways, flood risk and drainage, ground conditions and ecology.

“There are considered to be no technical constraints that should prevent the development from being permitted.”