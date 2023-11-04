The News Letter has appointed David Thompson as its new political editor.

David Thompson worked at the BBC for almost a decade, first on ‘Panorama’ and then as assistant editor on the Nolan Show

David joins us from the ‘Nolan Show’, where he was assistant editor in charge of investigations and political coverage.

The Co Londonderry native, who studied at Dalriada School and Ulster University, worked at the BBC for almost a decade, first on ‘Panorama’. He shared a British Journalism Award as part of the Panorama team for Investigation of the Year 2016, Panama Papers.

He produced and co-presented the ‘Nolan Investigates: Stonewall’ podcast for BBC Sounds, about the influence of the LGBT group.

The podcast, he says, “altered the debate and the freedom for people to speak up on sex and gender identity issues in the UK. It faced a backlash within the BBC and from liberal commentators, but proved hugely popular”.

David said he was “delighted” to join “the paper I grew up with”. He said: “Northern Ireland and unionism in particular is in flux. Massive decisions about the future of the country will be made in the coming months, that will affect society profoundly, perhaps for decades to come. The News Letter is the place to examine this.”