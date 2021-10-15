The cost of rebranding Sheffield City Region is finally revealed

Last week it was announced by mayor of the combined authority Dan Jarvis that the rebranding would take place ‘to better reflect the identification people, places and businesses have with South Yorkshire as a region’.

However, when asked what the full cost was, the organisation said it was not in a position to provide a figure on the costs involved of completing the rebrand at this stage, as the rollout of the SYMCA brand was still ongoing.

Now, following a Freedom of Information request asking for a breakdown of the costs, it has been confirmed that the rebrand has set the authority back £13,038 as of Thursday, October 14. Further costs may yet be incurred.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Dan Jarvis

The breakdown of the costs so far is:

- Initial design review and research: £864

- Logo concept options phase 1: £4,608

- Creative conceopt brief: £2,700

The new name is South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. SYMCA.

- Brand implementation - develop logos, templates and brand guides: £3,600

- Font license purchase: £516

- Revision of geographic map production for South Yorkshire: £750

Minutes from June referring to a Mayoral Combined Authority Board meeting in January state that members agreed costed rebranding proposals would be worked up and presented to the MCA.

SYMCA has confirmed that no formal consultation was required to change the name. The Combined Authority Board agreed the name change at their meeting held on June 7.

The rebrand to SYMCA officially took place on September 16.

It has been variously praised and criticised, with some saying it is important that the brand does not just focus on one particular area under the authority’s remit, whie others questioned if the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Advertising the change, the new authority said: “Led by the Mayor of South Yorkshire, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority brings together the local authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and the private sector through the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

"Through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Strategic Economic Plan (SEP), The Mayor, the MCA Board and the LEP Board share a vision to grow an economy that works for everyone.”

The Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, said: “We are proud to reveal our new brand, which reflects better the identification people, places and businesses have with South Yorkshire as a region. The change is an opportunity to ensure that the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s work and the support it provides is better understood by the people, partners and organisations we serve.

“Since powers and resources have been devolved from Westminster to South Yorkshire, we can take decisions locally about our economy, transport, skills, housing, and infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver what local people need and connect people and businesses to the places they need to be.