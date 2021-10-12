South Yorkshire Mayor, Dan Jarvis

Mayor Dan Jarvis revealed the new branding last month after officials at the organisation decided to make the switch earlier in the year.

It is expected to run up costs around the rebranding of the organisation’s supplies such as stationery and signage, as well as changing its website and design costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked what the full cost was, the organisation said it was still in the process of rolling out the new brand, so was not in a position to provide a figure on the costs involved of completing the rebrand at this stage.

Minutes from June referring to a Mayoral Combined Authority Board meeting in January state that members agreed costed rebranding proposals would be worked up and presented to the MCA.

The MCA agreed at its meeting on January 25 to the principle of a name change and rebrand to reflect its South Yorkshire decision-making geography.

The Sheffield City Region was created to reflect councils in Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire which were part of the authority and were closely linked economically.

Worksop and Chesterfield left Sheffield City Region plan

But a shift in Government policy meant places like Chesterfield and Worksop had to join Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) in their respective counties away from the rest of South Yorkshire to which they were former members.

Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, said last month when the brand was revealed: “We are proud to reveal our new brand, which better reflects the identification people, places and businesses have with South Yorkshire as a region.

“The change is an opportunity to ensure that the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s work and the support it provides is better understood by the people, partners and organisations we serve.

“Since powers and resources have been devolved from Westminster to South Yorkshire, we can take decisions locally about our economy, transport, skills, housing, and infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver what local people need and connect people and businesses to the places they need to be.

“We will use these to create a vibrant, thriving South Yorkshire where people want to live, visit and work.

“A strong brand is crucial to realising that ambition and we will use this to promote our region across the nation and globe.”