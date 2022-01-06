TGI Fridays to open new restaurant in Barnsley town centre
TGI Fridays has applied to open a new restaurant in Barnsley Town Centre.
The popular chain is set to move into the Glass Works, between Superbowl and Nando’s.
It will be the only branch of TGI Friday’s in Barnsley since bosses closed the Stairfoot and Cortonwood branches in 2020, citing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on business.
The chain, famous for its American cuisine and cocktails, has submitted an application for a premises licence to Barnsley Council.
If approved, live and recorded music will be permitted 11am until midnight seven days a week, and alcohol will be permitted from 11am until midnight seven days a week.