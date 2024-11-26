A Sheffield nightclub with a history of violence could be set for demolition.

Temple nightclub on Queens Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, was the scene of an altercation in October 2021 in which one of the men involved allegedly had a firearm, though police said at the time there was no evidence a firearm had been discharged.

Temple said security had been tightened after that incident.

Plans have been submitted to demolish the Temple nightclub building, on Queens Road, Sheffield, which was formerly home to Hex nightclub and Queens Social Club | Google

In July 2023, a bouncer working at Temple punched a club-goer, leaving him with a bleed on the brain.

When that bouncer was sentenced in April this year, his barrister told Sheffield Crown Court how in the month the attack was carried out there was a ‘degree of hypervigilance as a result of weapons being produced’.

The venue was previously Hex nightclub, where in May 2019 a man was reportedly knifed in his stomach when violence flared, with his attacker then striking a woman with a car as he attempted to flee the scene.

In September that year, Hex was told by Sheffield Council’s licensing committee to improve safeguarding after a 14-year-old boy was reportedly ‘illegally’ involved in a wrestling performance at the site.

The venue was formerly home to Queens Social Club, which closed in 2017. The popular music venue had attracted a number of big acts over the years including Charlatans front man Tim Burgess, The 1975 and The Crookes.

A planning application has now been submitted to Sheffield City Council to demolish the premises, with demolition work due to begin on January 13, 2025, if approved.

The application states that demolition is required due to a ‘redevelopment opportunity’, but it states that there are no plans at this stage for what would replace the building.

The property is described in the application as a ‘former social club’.

“The land will be left clean, as level as possible, and fenced off from the public,” the application by Shemwell (QSC) Ltd adds.