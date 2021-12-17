Take a look inside South Yorkshire’s new McDonald’s

The new fast food restaurant joined Dunkin Donuts, KFC, Taco Bell and the Dearne Valley Farm pub off the Rockingham Roundabout on the Dearne Valley Parkway, close to Junction 36 of the M1.

It opened on Wednesday, December 15 for dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, delivery, and click and serve.

Local franchisee Franco Ventura says the new branch will create 75 new full and part-time jobs, and hire 600 more people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local franchisee Franco Ventura says the new branch will create 75 new full and part-time jobs, and hire 600 more people.

He owns nine restaurants across South Yorkshire including Rotherham Parkgate.

Mr Ventura said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Dearne Valley and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

“People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.”

Local franchisee Franco Ventura says the new branch will create 75 new full and part-time jobs, and hire 600 more people.

Local franchisee Franco Ventura says the new branch will create 75 new full and part-time jobs, and hire 600 more people.

Local franchisee Franco Ventura says the new branch will create 75 new full and part-time jobs, and hire 600 more people.

Local franchisee Franco Ventura says the new branch will create 75 new full and part-time jobs, and hire 600 more people.

Local franchisee Franco Ventura says the new branch will create 75 new full and part-time jobs, and hire 600 more people.