The menu, including two new burgers, will be available from 17 November for around six weeks only.

WHAT’S ON THE FESTIVE MENU?

The fast-food giant is now offering a new Festive Stack and Festive Crispy Chicken burger.

McDonald's has launched its new festive menu in Sheffield

The Festive Stack contains two British and Irish beef patties with red onion relish, white cheese sauce, bacon, crispy onions, red onions, lettuce, cheddar cheese in a glazed brioche-style bun.

The new Festive Crispy Chicken is packed with a chicken breast fillet layered with cranberry sauce, sage and onion mayo, bacon, red onion, lettuce and cheddar cheese.

The Festive Crispy Chicken will replace the Chicken Legend, which has been taken off the menu until the new year.

WHAT IS NEW ON THE FESTIVE MENU?

McDonald’s is bringing back its Cheese Melt Dippers - breaded camembert served with a tangy tomato dip.

The Celebrations McFlurry is also returning to the menu as well as the Festive Pie.

The fast-food chain is also introducing two new hot drinks, the Choco Fudge Latte and the Hot Chocolate Deluxe.

Double Big Macs, mozzarella dippers and the Crunchie McFlurry have been removed from the menu to make way for the new additions.

One of the largest restaurants in the city can be found on High Street in the city centre.

It also has a restaurant on Farm Road, between Midland Railway Station and Bramall Lane and one in Meadowhall.