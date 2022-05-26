Sue Gray report: South Yorkshire MPs criticise Boris Johnson following publication of “partygate”report

Sue Gray’s report followed an investigation into 16 events held in and around Downing Street between May 2020 and April 2021, when covid restrictions applied.

The report criticised the government, stating that “what took place at many of these gatherings and the way in which they developed was not in line with Covid guidance at the time.”

Sarah Champion, John Healey and Dan Jarvis

The civil servant’s report, published yesterday (May 25) found “failures of leadership and judgement in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.”

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham has called for the PM to resign.

Ms Champion told the local democracy reporting service: “The publication of Sue Gray’s report confirms what has been clear for months. Boris Johnson oversaw a boozy culture in Number 10, which saw Downing Street party while the rest of the country abided by the rules. They believed the rules that they made did not apply to them.

“Boris Johnson’s conduct is an insult to those that have suffered through multiple lockdowns, bereaved families who were unable to properly mourn and the 180,000 people who lost their lives to the disease.

“The Prime Minister has disgraced his office. He has betrayed the trust of the British people and he has lied to Parliament. If he had any shred of decency, he would resign.”

Dan Jarvis, Barnsley Central MP called the culture within Number 10 “disgraceful”, adding: “We now know that amongst other things, there were multiple examples of disrespect shown towards security and cleaning staff. At one party, there was so much drinking that one staff member vomited and two others got into altercation.

“Anyone who’s served in the Armed Forces would tell you that if a Commanding Officer had presided over a culture such as the disgraceful one exposed in 10 Downing Street, they would have been discharged from their duty. Why is it different for the Prime Minister?”

John Healey, Mp for Wentworth and Dearne, said the report “exposes the rot at the heart of Government.”

Mt Healey added: ““Boris Johnson is the first Prime Minister in British history found guilty of breaking the law in office.

“He made the rules, he broke the rules and then he lied to people when he denied there were any parties in Downing Street.

“We all made sacrifices to keep ourselves and others safe during covid, but all the while the Prime Minister and his staff continued their party-culture. This shows contempt for the public the Prime Minister is supposed to serve.

“Britain deserves better.