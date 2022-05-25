Sue Gray report: Reaction in Sheffield to long-awaited partygate report involving Kate Josephs

The party culture in the heart of government hit headlines across the country today as the 37-page report set out in embarrassing detail how each event unfolded – including the leaving drinks of council boss Kate Josephs.

The report stated guidelines were not followed at Ms Josephs’ leaving drinks – to mark the end of her time as director general of the Covid Taskforce – which were attended by between 20 and 30 officials including those in senior positions. It took place the month before she started her Sheffield job.

The local authority boss has been on paid leave from her £190,000 a year role since January while Eugene Walker, a senior council officer who is normally paid around £150,000 a year, is covering for her on extra pay.

Politicians have spoken out after partygate scandals were exposed in the Sue Gray report today, including that of Sheffield Council’s chief executive.

She was put on leave after admitting in a statement on social media in January that she gathered with colleagues in the Cabinet Office for the drinks while government restrictions were in place.

Today she broke a long silence on the event and said: “I want to reiterate my sincere and unequivocal apology for, on 17 December 2020, gathering with colleagues in the Cabinet Office as I left my previous job. I am truly sorry I did this and for the anger that people feel as a result…

“I am continuing to do everything asked of me by the committee that Sheffield City Council has put in place to make decisions on my future as chief executive and do not want to prejudice or pre-empt that process, as such I will make no further statement until that process is complete. I remain totally committed to our city and to the council.”

Politicians of all stripes gave their views after reading the report.

Councillor Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, said: “I’ve seen Sue Gray’s report today at the same time as everyone else and it clearly paints a picture that will anger people across the country, and in Sheffield.

“In terms of Kate Josephs, I’ve expressed my feelings and deep disappointment many times about the gathering that took place in her former role at the Cabinet Office – I find myself having to do that again today. The gathering on December 17 was held while our communities were making massive sacrifices. This is not what the people of Sheffield want or deserve to see.”

Paul Scriven, Lord and former Liberal Democrat leader of Sheffield Council, called for her to resign.

He tweeted: “So now we know that she didn’t just walk into a party, she wanted it, organised it and parties whilst the rest of us following her rules made personal sacrifices to save lives and the NHS. She isn’t fit to be the [chief executive] of our city. It’s time she was sacked…This is not the behaviour you want or accept of the most senior officer of the council.”

But not everyone agreed that she should step down.

Green Party councillor Paul Turpin was singing her praises on social media yesterday before the report was published.

He said: “Get Kate Josephs back [as soon as possible]. She’s been amazing. [Sheffield Council] was stagnant and she has completely changed the culture in one year. We have leapt forward. It is now more inclusive, with greater equality and diversity, and progress on climate change.

“No need to drag this on further.”

Boris Johnson

Politicians and others across the country have called for the prime minister to resign in light of the findings.

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central MP, said: “The report confirms that Boris Johnson and his team thought they were above the rules that they were imposing on the country.

“He’s the first Prime Minister ever to have been found guilty of breaking the law when in office. He’s damaged our democracy and respect for his office, paralysing the Government at a moment when we need leadership to tackle the cost of living crisis. Any other Prime Minister would have gone by now, but he’s shameless.