Street parking crackdown near Barnsley’s popular Cannon Hall after village is “swamped”

A traffic regulation order has been approved on both sides of Tivy Dale in Cawthorne and its side road junctions with The Park and Tivy Dale Close; Tivy Dale Drive, Maltkiln Row, Darton Road and Church Street.

The area is popular with walkers and visitors to Cannon Hall and the surrounding park and countryside, and members of the public often park in the village.

However, a report considered by Barnsley Council’s cabinet during today’s meeting states that Cawthorne village being “swamped by members of the public parking indiscriminately and carelessly along Tivy Dale, through the village centre and on to Church Street”.

The report outlines concerns about restricted visibility, lack of access to bus stops and public safety being put at risk due to ” to the severely narrowed carriageway”.

Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transportation told the meeting: “The increased popularity over recent years of the Cannon Hall Country Park area has resulted in calls from villagers, who have been swamped by members of the public parking indiscriminately and carelessly in the village, in order to avoid parking charges within the Cannon Hall park area.

“Those parking charges are quite reasonable as well, in my opinion.

“Currently, the unrestricted parking takes place on both sides of Tivy Dale, The Park, Tivy Dale Drive, Tivy Dale Close, Darton Road, Maltkiln Row and Church Street.

“This narrows the carriageway and makes access difficult for larger vehicles such as emergency vehicles, service vehicles, council service vehicles and bus services.

“Access to several local bus stops along Tivy Dale and Church Street are significantly obstructed.”