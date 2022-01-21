Double yellow lines for Cudworth following complaints about “Indiscriminate and careless parking”

A new Traffic Regulation Order to extend the no waiting at any time restrictions at Snydale Road in Cudworth and its junctions with Eveline Street, Methley Street and Church Street.

The authority was prompted to take action following complaints from residents and the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive about traffic congestion and “uncontrolled parking”, which was causing “significant access problems to bus stops”.

A report to be considered by Barnsley Council’s cabinet next week (January 26) states that parking where the restrictions are proposed is “impacting the free flow of traffic, particularly for buses and larger vehicles such as those used by the emergency services.”

One resident stated that they have not seen " any congestion or access issues for buses in 17 years", and another suggested a resident permit scheme instead.

Four objections to the plan have been submitted, on the grounds that residents will no longer be able to park outside their houses, and that problems “relate to visitors at the nearby sports stadium”.

The head of highways and engineering at BMBC states in a report that Snydale Road already has existing waiting restrictions, but the road is narrowed when cars are parked on both sides of the road, causing “congestion and manoeuvring issues for larger vehicles.”

The report adds: “The scheme will only directly affect residentsliving on the junctions without off-street parking provision.

“These numbers are limited, and on-street parking is still available very close by.

“No individual has a legal right to park on the public highway outside theirproperty, nor should they have the expectation to do so.”