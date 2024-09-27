Stocksbridge: £20m redevelopment in outer Sheffield gains global attention as 'alternative to ugliness'
Plans to transform Stocksbridge town centre, on the city’s outskirts, with a new community hub, including a library, were approved earlier this year.
They have now now unexpectedly won acclaim from an global audience, with an appearance on the internationally popular Facebook group ‘Architectural Uprising - the alternative to ugliness’.
An image showing how the new ‘landmark’ building will look was shared to the group by an administrator, alongside a photo of the ‘non-descript’ property it is set to replace.
The Facebook group describes itself as an uprising against ‘blocky, boring, uninspired architecture’, which aims to encourage architects, property developers and decision makers to ‘break the mould’ and take inspiration from classical designs.
What have people said about the plans?
One person called the plans for Stocksbridge ‘beautiful’, another commented ‘looks great’, and a third wrote ‘finally quality over quantity’.
But not everyone was impressed.
One person commented: “What a waste of money to pull down a perfectly serviceable building to replace it with a pseudo Victorian white elephant and at the same time demolish the last original Victorian building on the same side of the road.
“It's the decaying 70s shop units which need replacing. Shame on you for pocketing what is left of our regeneration grant.”
The new three-storey building is set to replace the existing library and other premises on Manchester Road which are home to The Bridge community shop, St. Luke’s Charity Shop and Best Solicitors.
As well as a new library, it will include community space, classrooms, a cafe and offices.
The building is part of the £24.1m Stocksbridge Town Deal project, the funding for which was approved by the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities in December 2022.
The masterplan also includes a new town square and car parking, as well as major improvements to the currently rundown precinct area with new shopfronts and paving.
