Building work is set to start on a library and community hub in a Sheffield town six years after a bid for funding.

Norwich company R G Carter Construction will start on Hub 519 in Stocksbridge this month, it has been announced.

How the new community hub in Stocksbridge will look.

The former Stocksbridge library and St Luke’s charity shop on Manchester Road will be demolished and replaced by a library, business and education centre, scheduled to open in early 2027.

Stocksbridge library and St Luke's charity shop have moved out the building is set to be demolished.

The update comes six years after Stocksbridge was invited to bid for Levelling Up money in 2019. The application, to the Towns Fund, was approved in March 2021.

Marie Tidball, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge and co-chair of the Stocksbridge Towns Fund Board, said: “After months of hard work to get here, I’m delighted that Stocksbridge residents will start to see and feel the benefit of the Towns Fund.

“The Stocksbridge 519 Hub is the crown jewel of this project, celebrating our industrial heritage and breathing new life into the heart of Stocksbridge.”

She added: “With the number 35 Hopper Bus being revived, and the 34 route being restored to Bolstertone, and now Hub 519 construction getting under way, I’m proud that residents are going to start seeing the promise of the Towns Fund being realised.”

Stocksbridge library is currently in the IKON Church on Manchester Road.