Disappointment as Stocksbridge Town Deal Board abandons cycling and walking route following cost concerns

The Upper Don Trail Trust said it was disappointed after Stocksbridge Town Deal Board abandoned plans for new cycling and walking trails.

The Trust said the £2.75 million trails project – including a new section linking Stocksbridge and Deepcar to the Ewden valley at More Hall – was a key part of the town’s bid for Levelling Up funding from the government two years ago.

It said: “This forms a vital part of our long-term vision for the Upper Don Trail and is currently the only realistic option for a safe active travel alternative to the dangerous Manchester Road.

“But the Towns Deal board proposed to abandon it, instead investing…in just part of the original project.”

Members of the Stocksbridge Towns Deal Board at Underbank Reservoir. Far left is Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, and far right is local councillor Julie Grocutt.

A spokesperson for the board said the decision was made following a review prompted by concerns about costs, return on investment and the deliverability and timescales of the wider Upper Don Trail vision.

It is instead focussing on a part of the project improving Underbank Reservoir with new cycle tracks and footpaths. The amount of investment for this has not yet been decided.

The board said: “We are investing in walking and cycling trails and will be partnering with Yorkshire Water to increase the impact of that investment – so we can create not only a safe link to the reservoir from the town centre, but once there, offer a host of activities and create a real destination.

“We want this project to benefit the town and build on its location at the gateway to some of the most beautiful countryside in our region. We also need to have certainty that our trails project can be delivered in its entirety and is not dependent on other funding streams and factors that are out of our control.”

Responding to concerns about the lost trails, the board said: “Whilst we support and applaud the aspirations and vision of the Upper Don Trail Trust and understand they are disappointed by this decision, we must stress that all the decisions we take about funding are set against the background of the need to drive the sustainable economic regeneration of Stocksbridge and deliver long term benefits and growth.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for our community and getting it right is incredibly important, if that means reviewing a project and taking a second look, to ensure it delivers for our community then that is the right thing as a board for us to do.

“We believe we have the opportunity to deliver a better project for the town which links with the regenerated town centre and will bring those long term benefits. Ensuring that this investment delivers for our town.”

A new public consultation on the updated plans is expected in September.

The trust said it was committed to exploring all possible funding sources and partnerships to achieve a connected and properly signposted route from Langsett to Sheffield with Stocksbridge at its centre and a link to the Ewden valley.

It is calling on the board to share information to help it achieve this.