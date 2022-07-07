South Yorkshire MP says country needs a “fresh start” following announcement that Boris Johnson is to resign

Number 10 announced the PM’s intention to stand down just after 9am this morning (June 7), following a record number of resignations in the last 24 hours – including newly appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan.

John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne said: “I’m pleased that Boris Johnson has finally resigned after taking the country through the chaos of the last few months.

Wentworth and Dearne's MP, John Healey, says the country needs a "fresh start" following the announcement that PM Boris Johnson is to resign.

“This is something that should have happened long ago.

“Britain needs more than just a change to the Tory at the top – we need a fresh start and a change of government.”