Rotherham MP brands Boris Johnson’s resignation “a relief”

Number 10 announced the PM's intention to stand down just after 9am this morning (June 7), following a record number of resignations in the last 24 hours - including newly appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan.

The chain of resignations began on Tuesday following the resignation of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, followed by Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Rotherham's Labour MP has branded the Prime Minister's resignation this morning (July 7) "a relief"

Sarah Champion, Rotherham’s MP, said in a statement that Britain is facing “the most severe crises”, and added that a change of government is needed.

In her statement, Ms Champion said: “It’s a relief that Boris Johnson has finally seen the writing on the wall and been forced to resign.

“The Government has been in paralysis for the last six months while Johnson clung to power for powers sake, at the very moment the country needed strong and selfless leadership.

“And throughout it all, until this week, he has been propped up by Tory MPs who put their careers ahead of the country’s needs.

“Britain faces the most severe crises. The rising cost of living is pushing people in Rotherham to the brink, while war rages in Ukraine.

“Brexit has still not been effectively delivered and our public services are at breaking point.

“Changing the man at the top will do nothing to change any of that.