South Yorkshire MP lays flowers at Buckingham Palace in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, laid the flowers following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday (September 8).

The palace announced that she had died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle yesterday (September 8) afternoon, aged 96.

John Healey, Mp for Wentworth and Dearne laid flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace this morning

Mr Healey said: “My thoughts, and those of everyone in our area, are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.

“This is the moment we knew must come but never wanted. The Queen dedicated her whole life to serving the people of the United Kingdom, and the country is now in mourning at our loss.

“Early this morning I laid flowers and paid respects to the Queen at Buckingham Palace gates on behalf of constituents in Wentworth & Dearne; I know this is what so many would want to do today, but can’t.”