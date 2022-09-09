Mayor of Barnsley leads tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following death aged 96

The palace announced that she had died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle yesterday (September 8) afternoon, aged 96.

Councillor Sarah Tattersall, Mayor of Barnsley, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Mayor of Barnsley Councillor Sarah Tattersall signs the book of condolences in the Town Hall

“On behalf of Barnsley Council and the people of the borough, our sincere condolences go to members of the Royal Family at this time of such personal loss.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s extraordinary life and reign will be remembered with deep affection by us all.

“The Union Flag will be flown at half-mast across all of our civic buildings as a mark of respect.

“We will keep you updated about our plans for the books of condolence through our social media channels and website.”

Barnsley central MP Dan Jarvis also sent his condolences to the Royal Family, adding: ” It was with the greatest sorrow that I learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our nation will unite in remembering the life of an exceptional monarch who was the embodiment of duty and service. I send my condolences to the Royal Family in their time of grief.”

Stephanie Peacock, Mp for Barnsley East added: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our great sovereign.

“I know the loss of Queen Elizabeth II will be felt deeply in Barnsley, across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her whole life to the loyal service of our country.

“Her commitment, kindness and duty has been a constant in an ever changing world. My thoughts and prayers are with the King and the Royal Family.”

Councillor Hannah Kitching, leader of the Liberal democrat group in Barnsley added: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served this country with dignity, humility and unwavering dedication for an unimaginable number of years.

“May she rest in peace now, her work is done.