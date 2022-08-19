South Yorkshire Mayor pledges to try to keep Doncaster Sheffield Airport open
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has said he will do everything he can to keep Doncaster Sheffield Airport open.
In response to questions put during an event held at the Millennium Gallery, Sheffield to mark his first 100 days in office, Mayor Coppard said that airport operator Peel Group had been “disrespectful” not to let his office know sooner that it may no longer be viable.
The operation was hit by the effects of Covid on the travel industry and then by the decision of airline Wizz Air to pull out.
Mayor Coppard said that a working group had been set up to look at the airport’s future. He added: “You’re looking at the commercial reality of running that airport.
Most Popular
-
1
Flockton Park Sheffield: Park taped off by police as officers carry out search
-
2
These are the most annoying things you can say to somebody from Sheffield - don't mention John Lewis
-
3
Car salesman must pay out over £13,000 after he sold a dangerous vehicle to a Sheffield customer
-
4
Are there Doncaster Sheffield Airport queues today? Advice on parking, fast track, airport hotels, lounges
-
5
Sheffield tram late: These Sheffield trams will only run hourly today and Saturday due to Network Rail strike
“I want to keep it open and do everything we can to keep that airport open.”
‘My frustration is the lack of powers’
He pointed out, though, that owners Peel can “do what they like with their airport”.
Mayor Coppard said that Doncaster Council’s 15-year plan for the borough states that the area around the airport can only be used for aviation-related activities.
He added: “My frustration is the lack of powers I have as Mayor of South Yorkshire to do something more fundamental than offer them money to go away.
“We need more powers and control. Assets of community value should be under our control.”
Read More
He has previously said that taking the airport into public ownership would be a huge financial risk.
He said Teesside Airport, which was taken under control from Peel, has required a £20 million injection of taxpayers’ money after it struggled.