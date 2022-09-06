South Yorkshire Conservatives “delighted” Liz Truss is new Prime Minister

Following the announcement that Liz Truss is the new PM yesterday (September 5), the former Foreign Secretary said: “I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.

Ms Truss pledged “immediate action” on soaring energy bills this week, and added she is “ready to take the tough decisions to rebuild our economy.”

Liz Truss will travel to Balmoral where she will be formally invited by the Queen to form a government.

A spokesperson for the The Barnsley, Penistone and Stocksbridge Conservative Association told the local democracy service that the country needs a “strong and determined leader” in the face of the pandemic and

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The spokesman added: “Within an hour of the appointment, she vowed to address the cost of living crisis with a huge package of aid that will exceed that spent on furlough during the pandemic. She has also spoken of the need to bring back planning decisions into the hands of local Councils among other controversial issues.

“A strong and determined leader is what the country requires to get us through these once-in-a-lifetime challenges that we face due to the pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.