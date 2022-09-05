South Yorkshire Conservative MP Miriam Cates pledges “full support” for new Prime Minister Liz Truss
Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, has pledged her “full support” to newly-announced Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Following the announcement that Liz Truss is the new PM today (September 5), the former Foreign Secretary pledged to cut taxes and grow our economy”. ”
She is expected to finalise her cabinet choices today, before formally becoming PM tomorrow after being appointed by the Queen.
“I’d like to offer my congratulations to Liz Truss on her election as the new leader of the Conservative Party, who tomorrow will take on the role of Prime Minister,” Ms Cates told the local democracy reporting service.
“I will be offering my full support to the new Prime Minister as she takes the urgent steps that are needed to continue to support people through the rising cost of living.
“I know people across my constituency are keen to hear what additional steps the new Prime Minister will be taking to further lessen the impact of these financial pressures on individuals and businesses.
“I’ve been reassured to hear that Liz Truss will soon be setting out the actions she will be taking to help, which I look forward to supporting in Parliament.
“As Liz has said, we must deal with people’s bill and also deal with the long-term challenges we have with energy supply.
“My first priority remains my constituents and delivering for them. I’ll continue to work on the manifesto and local priorities I was elected on in 2019 and to support those who come to me for help.”