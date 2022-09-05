Barnsley MP says new prime Minister Liz Truss has “work cut out lifting the government’s reputation out of the gutter”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the announcement that Liz Truss is the new PM today, the former Foreign Secretary pledged to ” cut taxes and grow our economy”.

Ms Truss pledged “immediate action” on soaring energy bills earlier this week, and added she is “ready to take the tough decisions to rebuild our economy.”

Dan Jarvis

She is expected to finalise her cabinet choices today, before formally becoming PM tomorrow.

Dan’s Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central told the local democracy reporting service: “The new Prime Minister has her work cut out in lifting the government’s reputation out of the gutter and meeting the momentous challenges of the moment.