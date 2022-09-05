News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley MP says new prime Minister Liz Truss has “work cut out lifting the government’s reputation out of the gutter”

Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central, says Liz Truss “has her work cut out in lifting the government’s reputation out of the gutter”, following the announcement of the new Prime Minister this afternoon (September 5).

By Danielle Andrews
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:39 pm

Following the announcement that Liz Truss is the new PM today, the former Foreign Secretary pledged to ” cut taxes and grow our economy”.

Ms Truss pledged “immediate action” on soaring energy bills earlier this week, and added she is “ready to take the tough decisions to rebuild our economy.”

Dan Jarvis

She is expected to finalise her cabinet choices today, before formally becoming PM tomorrow.

Dan’s Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central told the local democracy reporting service: “The new Prime Minister has her work cut out in lifting the government’s reputation out of the gutter and meeting the momentous challenges of the moment.

“My constituents want Liz Truss to focus on dealing with the cost of living crisis and show decisive leadership through these turbulent times.”

