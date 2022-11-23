Shop loses licence after breaking underage drinking rules and having counterfeit vapes

The licensing sub committee removed the premises licence of Corner Shop, at 253 Glossop Road – the end of West Street – in a meeting yesterday.

It followed concerns raised by South Yorkshire Police, a council licensing enforcement officer and the Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership.

Together, the authorities found around a dozen rules were broken including having: no CCTV in operation, no proof of an age refusal register or record of staff training on challenge 25 and more than triple the amount of alcohol that was allowed to be on the shelves.

Sheffield Council has revoked the licence of Corner Shop, off West Street, following “extreme” rule-breaking including displaying more than three times the amount of alcohol allowed and having counterfeit vapes.

They also found trip hazards caused by loose and damaged flooring, a mattress with bedding set up in the storeroom and a plastic bag containing suspected counterfeit vapes – which are now being investigated by trading standards.

On a visit, licence holder Ehsan Naderi reportedly told authorities the shop would close until breaches were addressed but it was found open the following day.

The revocation comes just three months after Mr Naderi took on the shop. In the meeting – which was not attended by any members of staff from the store – officers said another new shop owner was recently appointed but Mr Naderi was still the licence holder.

In the meeting, Gareth Barratt, council officer, said: “Usually when we visit a premises they tend to comply almost straight away if not within the first week. The fact he’s not addressed any of the breaches is extremely unusual.

“I have very little confidence that they will adhere to any of the licence conditions going forward given the current breaches and undermining one or more of the four licensing objectives.”

Julie Hague, manager at Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership, said the recent discovery of counterfeit vapes compounded concerns especially as young people smoking them was an “escalating problem” in the city.

Coun David Barker, chair of the committee, said it was not a difficult decision to revoke the licence.

The licence holder may choose to appeal the decision.

Local reaction

City ward councillor Douglas Johnson claimed residents who objected to what he called another “pile ‘em high” off-licence were banned immediately after the shop was granted permission to first open earlier this year.

He added: “I am very pleased to see this licence being revoked as it should not have been granted in the first place.

“It is astonishing that it was granted only in July and such blatant disregard for important safeguards has led to it being revoked so quickly.